Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.18

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 5802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAU. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$265.11 million and a PE ratio of 4.46. The company has a current ratio of 25.56, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.