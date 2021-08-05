Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Gala has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $140.97 million and $1.02 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.94 or 0.00904173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00096863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00042811 BTC.

About Gala

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

