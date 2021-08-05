FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.87.

RARE stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.63.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $77,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $43,019,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after purchasing an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 129,855 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.