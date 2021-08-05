FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.36.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.