FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cerner Co. Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cerner in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.29.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

CERN stock opened at $80.09 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Cerner by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 431,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cerner by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cerner by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,198 shares of company stock valued at $7,993,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.