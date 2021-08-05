FY2021 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Decreased by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.47). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.15.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.