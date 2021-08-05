FY2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Raised by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $13.14 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.83. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $439.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

