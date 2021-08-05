FY2021 EPS Estimates for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Lifted by Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

