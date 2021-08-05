FY2021 EPS Estimates for Semler Scientific, Inc. Lifted by B. Riley (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $48.15 and a 52 week high of $129.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $780.11 million, a PE ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 43.39%.

In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

