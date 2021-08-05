FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.30.

FIS stock opened at $128.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a PE ratio of 919.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.