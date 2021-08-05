FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 375,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 17.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 23.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock worth $900,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.