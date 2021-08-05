Fundamental Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX)

Interra Copper (CNSX:IMCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $0.42 target price on the stock.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

