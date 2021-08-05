Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 1,754 shares trading hands.

FSTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fuller, Smith & Turner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The firm has a market capitalization of £324.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 849.40.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

