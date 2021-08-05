FTX Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.61 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and $67.67 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.21 or 0.00097429 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00060362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00945594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043992 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.