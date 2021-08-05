FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.17 and last traded at $22.13. 76,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Growth-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

