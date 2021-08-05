Frontier Communications Parent Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,010 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,858% compared to the typical daily volume of 72 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,000.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.06. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $30.59.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

