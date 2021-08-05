Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.47 on Monday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

