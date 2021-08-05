Freshpet, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

FRPT opened at $139.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.69. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Freshpet by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

