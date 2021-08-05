Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 44.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

