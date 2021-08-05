Fountain (FTN) Price Tops $0.0080

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fountain has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $712,340.80 and approximately $8,075.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00060892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.26 or 0.00935146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00095826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

