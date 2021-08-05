Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.650-$2.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

