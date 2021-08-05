Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%.

Shares of FWONA stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

