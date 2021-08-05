Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.86. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.86, with a volume of 16,742 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$183.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.78.

Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

