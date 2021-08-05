FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $115.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $98.63 on Thursday. FMC has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after purchasing an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,003,000 after purchasing an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,108 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

