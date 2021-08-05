Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PDYPY. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Flutter Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 11,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,320. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $71.58 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.