Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIC. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

FFIC opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a market cap of $681.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 200,126 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 194,721 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

