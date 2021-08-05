Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 197.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,246. Flexion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $302.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 203.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.