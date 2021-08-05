Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Fiverr International makes up 3.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fiverr International worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the first quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 81.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FVRR traded down $56.43 on Thursday, reaching $174.15. The stock had a trading volume of 162,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.79. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $336.00.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

