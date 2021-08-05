First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Wealthpoint LLC

Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 4.3% of Wealthpoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthpoint LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,584. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.70 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

