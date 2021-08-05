First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Positive” by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to a positive rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $89.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $92.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,729 shares of company stock worth $4,035,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $4,589,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.