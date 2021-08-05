First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Get First Community alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

FCCO stock remained flat at $$20.50 on Wednesday. 5,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.72. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 41.8% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 57,925 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.