Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.83.

Shares of TSE FTT traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.02. 281,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$19.14 and a twelve month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0960952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk bought 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,277.92. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at C$6,645,834.59.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

