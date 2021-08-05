Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FINGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 2,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260. Finning International has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

