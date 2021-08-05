Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.31.

FINGF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 2,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72. Finning International has a one year low of $14.26 and a one year high of $28.57.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

