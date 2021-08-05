Financial Consulate Inc. Takes $200,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter valued at $492,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $17,220,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Republic Services by 30.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

NYSE:RSG opened at $119.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.82.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

