Financial Comparison: Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) & Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD)

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) and Abtech (OTCMKTS:ABHD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Abtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -94.34% -41.55% Abtech -825.89% N/A -617.65%

0.1% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Abtech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nouveau Monde Graphite and Abtech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 0 3 0 3.00 Abtech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nouveau Monde Graphite presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.53%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Abtech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nouveau Monde Graphite and Abtech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.51) -13.33 Abtech $570,000.00 4.78 -$3.79 million N/A N/A

Abtech has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Summary

Nouveau Monde Graphite beats Abtech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

Abtech Company Profile

Abtech Holdings, Inc., an environmental technologies company, provides solutions to address issues of water pollution. It develops Smart Sponge, a polymer technology that focuses the removal of hydrocarbons and oil derivatives from surface water; Smart Sponge Plus, an antimicrobial agent to reduce coliform bacteria found in storm water, industrial wastewater, and municipal wastewater; and Ironwood and Smart Sponge HM media, a carbon-based renewable material with attached nanostructures for the removal of phosphates, as well as heavy metals, such as selenium, chromium, copper, iron, lead, and zinc. The company offers Smart Sponge Popcorn for various filtration applications; Ultra-Urban Filter, a modular filtration unit for use in curb opening and top down storm drains, and to treat storm water runoff for new or retrofitted sites by absorbing oil and grease, and capturing trash and sediment; and End-of-Pipe Water Treatment Systems to treat individual catch basins It also provides Smart Pak for use in new or existing end-of-pipe systems, such as vaults; and Absorbent Booms and Line Skimmers to absorb and permanently encapsulate hydrocarbons resulting in no dewatering of oily water during removal. In addition, the company offers Passive Skimmers to absorb and encapsulate hydrocarbons by floating directly on the water in catch basins, sumps, oil/water separators, and marine fueling stations; and Bilge Skimmer for permanently encapsulating the petroleum hydrocarbons that appear as oily sheen in the engine compartment during normal boat operation. Further, it provides industrial process water systems to purify well or surface makeup water streams for various plant requirements; and develops de-oiling solutions for the produced water market for the removal of free oil. The company serves the oil and gas industry, and spill prevention and control markets. Abtech Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.