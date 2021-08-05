Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Announces Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,380. The firm has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.38. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIS. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.30.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

