Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Fidelity National Financial has raised its dividend payment by 32.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.92.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 17.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $4,049,926.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.