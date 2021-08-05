Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 119.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.36. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,821. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $38.16 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37.

