Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $35.44 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00048334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00103171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00146123 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,063.30 or 1.00100626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.51 or 0.00863939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

