eXp World Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,886 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,943% compared to the typical daily volume of 337 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.96 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,377,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,485,841.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,500 shares of company stock worth $9,007,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the first quarter worth $45,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 164.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 312,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

