ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXLS. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

EXLS stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,545.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,450 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

