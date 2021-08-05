Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.60 to $3.00 EPS.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.62. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Exelon alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.