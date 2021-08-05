Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Cormark

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$48.50 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EIF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.20.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE EIF opened at C$40.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$26.20 and a 1-year high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 2.8807025 earnings per share for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.