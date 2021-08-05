Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIF. Cormark lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIF opened at C$40.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.55. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$26.20 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$300.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8807025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 204.67%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.