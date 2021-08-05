Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director Sells $21,456.00 in Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $21,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:XGN traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. 18,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The stock has a market cap of $192.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. Research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.