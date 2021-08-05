EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 19.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 32.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,537 in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

