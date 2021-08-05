Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,088. Evergy has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

