Eutelsat Communications’ (ETCMY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

