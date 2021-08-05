Eukles Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,831 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,343,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,402,000 after acquiring an additional 415,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,774,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

